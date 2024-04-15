"Priceless!!!!"- WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle shares a sweet moment with a fan

WWE Superstar Kurt Angle recently reacted to his interaction with a little fan during his book signing session.

Angle is one of the legendary wrestlers in the history of WWE and is known for his contribution to the development of the business throughout the years. The superstar also won a gold medal in freestyle wrestling at the 1996 Olympic Games. He is currently signed to a Legends Contract with the company.

During one of his book signing sessions, Angle was seen interacting with a little girl, who looked totally invested in the conversation. Taking to social media, the veteran mentioned that she was a little fan, and how that moment was priceless for him.

"Little Kurt Angle Fan. Priceless!!!!" wrote Angle.

Check out a screengrab of Kurt Angle's Instagram story below:

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle discussed the possibility of returning to in-ring action

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently spoke about the possibility of returning to the company.

While speaking in an exclusive interview on Sportskeeda Wrestling with Senior Editor Bill Apter, Angle mentioned that although there is very little possibility of him returning to in-ring action, he added that he would want to have a tag team match if he ever gets the chance.

He further stated that he would like to go against the younger talents so that he doesn't get exposed.

“I don’t think so. I had a knee replacement five months ago. I’m good. I think I’ve had a good enough career that I’m very proud of. If it does come to be, then it will probably be a tag match like Ric Flair did so that I don’t get exposed. I hate to say it, but I’m not exactly the same wrestler I used to be. But if I did decide to have a wrestling match, it would be against younger guys that could carry me. And I’d make sure that it was a tag match, so I was not exposed," he said. [2:35 - 3:05]

It would be very exciting to see if Angle will make his return to the company in the near future or not.

