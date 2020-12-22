Pro Football Hall of Famer and WCW wrestler Kevin Greene passes away

Sportskeeda is saddened to report that Pro Hall of Fame linebacker and WCW wrestler Kevin Greene has passed away at the age of 58.

Greene is best known for his on-field NFL career which spanned from 1985 to 1999 on several teams, including the Rams, Steelers, and Panthers.

During the tail end of Greene's on-field NFL career, he made several appearances for WCW in the 1990s during the Monday Night Wars. He was involved with some of the most popular factions in the history of professional wrestling like the Four Horsemen and the nWo.

In 2009, Kevin Greene would later go on to be an OLB Coach in the NFL for the Green Bay Packers and the New York Jets. As a member of the Packers Coaching staff, he received his only Super Bowl ring in a victory against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Super Bowl XLV.

WWE is saddened to learn that Kevin Greene passed away today at the age of 58. https://t.co/jC4jay7BM5 — WWE (@WWE) December 21, 2020

Kevin Greene had an NFL Hall of Fame career

Kevin Greene would later be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2016. He made 160 sacks in his 15-year NFL career, the third-highest behind only Bruce Smith and Reggie White.

Pittsburgh Steelers President Art Rooney II released a statement earlier this afternoon on the passing of Kevin Greene.

"We lost an amazing player and person this morning with the passing of Kevin Greene. His sudden death is a shock to us all as he was a close friend and teammate to so many people in the Steelers family.

When Kevin came to the Steelers in 1993 he had an immediate impact. Paired with Greg Lloyd, Kevin and Greg led a defense that became known as Blitzburgh and went on to play in Super Bowl XXX. Kevin's energy and enthusiasm were inspiring for our team as well as our fans.

Advertisement

My condolences go out to Kevin's wife, Tara. Their children and the entire Greene family in this most difficult time. They will always be members of the Steelers family and in our thoughts and prayers."

Statement from Steelers President Art Rooney II on the passing of Kevin Greene: pic.twitter.com/QkbM6gYyIk — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) December 21, 2020

What are your NFL or WCW memories of Kevin Greene? Did he play for your favorite NFL team? Or did he make an impression on you during his time in WCW? Let us know by sounding off in the comments section below.