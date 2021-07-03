"That made WWE look a little petty" - Pro-wrestling legend comments on Zelina Vega's release and recent return to WWE

Zelina Vega highlighted this week's episode of SmackDown when she made her emphatic return to WWE. Vega, who was released back in November 2020, made her return to the blue brand, where she had a one-on-one match against Liv Morgan.

Vega, originally known as Thea Trinidad, was released following her tweets supporting unionization in professional wrestling.

It was later reported that she was released due to Zelina Vega's decision not to give up her Twitch channel, which was in violation of her contract stating WWE talents are required to "acquiesce" control of their "third-party platforms".

However, she made her return on tonight's episode, and pro-wrestling legend Dutch Mantell recently commented on her return on Smack Talk with Rick Ucchino, stating how petty the reason behind her initial release was.

"That made WWE look a little petty. I don't know what she's taking in, but it could be a fair chunk, and they have the right to do it I guess, legally. I'm sure they were legal in doing that, but it does make them look a little petty. I'm glad she's back because as you mentioned, the girls on SmackDown, they've gone through them (referring to how depleted the division is), but I'm glad to see a new face in there." said Dutch Mantell.

Despite how petty it may have been for WWE to release her for the reasons they did, she is back now and hopefully it will be for a long and prosperous run.

Zelina Vega has been put in the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match

Zelina Vega's return was accompanied with some good news for her as well. WWE official Sonya Deville confirmed that Vega will be the second representative of SmackDown in the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match.

A great opportunity for Vega, but the announcement was sullied by an expected interruption from Liv Morgan.

Morgan has been requesting Deville to put her in the ladder match, but to no avail. Nevertheless, Liv wanted to prove herself by facing and eventually defeating the returning Zelina Vega on her first match back.

It is great to have Zelina Vega back in WWE for a number of reasons, primarily among them being that she is an extremely talented individual. Hopefully she will get the push that she really deserves on her second run.

