Pro wrestling legend reveals whether Sting had backstage heat in WCW [Exclusive]

Pro wrestling legend Bill Dundee was a guest on the latest edition of UnSKripted with Dr. Chris Featherstone, and opened up on WWE Hall of Famer Sting's backstage demeanor in WCW.

Dundee stated that Sting was someone who was easy to get along with, and didn't have problems while doing business with anyone, in any manner.

"Borden was alright, he's a good guy. I liked him, I got along good with him."

Dundee also revealed whether Sting had backstage heat with anyone.

"No. He wasn't hard to get along with. He'd do business, do whatever you wanted him to. And he could work."

Sting has always had a good reputation backstage, be in WWE, WCW, or AEW

Pro wrestling is a scripted sport, but it's as real as it gets, when one goes backstage. Pro wrestling has seen its fair share of backstage politicians, and wrestlers who wouldn't flinch one bit before putting someone else's career on the line so that it could benefit them in any manner. Fans hear about such stories from past and present wrestlers, on podcasts and other appearances.

Sting, on the other hand, has always had a reputation of being a team player. He was one of the biggest babyfaces in wrestling, back in the early 90s. Behind the curtain, Sting's persona wasn't any different. He was viewed by most of his peers as a good guy and someone they could trust.

Sting underwent a character change a few years later, and his dark persona became a big hit among WCW fans. During the Monday Night Wars, Sting was still one of WCW's biggest babyfaces, and was seen by fans as a knight in shining armor, who would destroy the nWo and rid WCW of the unruly stable. Here's Sting talking about the reason why he decided to not jump ship to WWE, back in the day:

"Number one, WCW would always give me what I asked for. I knew that the commitment that I would have to make with Vince was being gone a lot more, a lot more time on the road, a lot more time away. With WCW at the time, I was able to kind of tailor make my schedule to something that I could tolerate and something that was easier for my family at the time. Financially they always gave me what I wanted, but I was really close to leaving on a few different occasions and I was ready. If WCW didn't give me what I wanted, then I was willing to take that risk and go to WWE. One of the other reasons why I never did, I always talked about this as well, I at the time and I still don't know if it’s accurate or not, but I thought that Vince wanted me as a talent to undermine WCW more than he wanted me as a talent working for him."

Sting eventually went to WWE in late 2014, and had a brief stint there. He feuded against the likes of Triple H and Seth Rollins, with his final match being a WWE title loss to Rollins.