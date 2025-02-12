  • home icon
  • Pro Wrestling NOAH star set to challenge for WWE championship

By Nithin Joseph
Modified Feb 12, 2025 02:36 GMT
A Pro Wrestling Noah star is set for a huge WWE championship opportunity [Image credits: NOAH website and Triple H's X account]

A Pro Wrestling NOAH star has earned himself a shot at a highly sought-after WWE championship. Yoshiki Inamura will team up with Josh Briggs to challenge for the NXT Tag Team Championship.

Inamura and Briggs teamed up tonight on WWE NXT in a Triple Threat match against Hank and Tank and No Quarter Catch Crew. It was a hard-fought match, but Inamura got the pin in the end, sealing victory.

The duo was then addressed by the reigning NXT Tag Team Champions, Nathan Frazer and Axiom, better known as Fraxiom. The champions were impressed by the performance that they saw and offered them a title shot at Vengeance Day 2025.

It was a huge moment for Yoshiki Inamura and Josh Briggs, as they have been begging for such an opportunity ever since they began teaming up in WWE. They will surely be hoping to shock the world on February 15, 2025, in Washington, D.C.

Fraxiom has been dominant ever since becoming NXT Tag Team Champions and is still waiting for someone to reach their level and dethrone them. Whether that will be Yoshiki Inamura and Josh Briggs remains to be seen. However, it's safe to say the NXT Universe is in for a treat this Saturday.

Edited by Angana Roy
हिन्दी