Meet Ray XI, the Peurto Rican who's taking over South Korea's pro wrestling market (Exclusive)

Pro Wrestling Society South Korea boasts a myriad of gifted and talented individuals. There's one individual who stands apart from the pack for a very unique reason!

Ray XI, one of the top stars of the promotion, hails from Puerto Rico. Why did this talented pro wrestler's journey take him halfway across the world? Especially when Puerto Rico has such a rich and resplendent wrestling tradition in its own right?

The Pro Wrestling Society star took the time to chat with Sportskeeda Wrestling where he shared his story. Strap your seat belts, because it's an intriguing tale.

Meet Pro Wrestling Society's Ray XI

Ray XI tells Sportskeeda Wrestling that pro wrestling is probably the biggest thing in his native homeland of Puerto Rico:

"Because I'm in the military, that's why I was able to travel the world.", said Ray XI. "This is my fourth time in Korea. The reason I ended up here is because I'm in the military. At this moment, 3 years ago, they started Pro Wrestling Society. I wanted the opportunity to start wrestling. I've been a wrestling fan since I was five or six. I started wrestling at thirty five," Ray XI revealed.

It did help that Ray XI was situated in South Korea during the current ongoing pandemic, allowing him to bring an international flavor to the promotion:

"When I go to the States and say that I wrestle in Korea, they're like 'there's wrestling in Korea?' There's more eyes on us...that's the part that I want to bring. Hopefully when this pandemic ends and travel restrictions end, we can take our homegrown talent and expand the fanbase outside. So, that way they know where we come from," said Ray XI.

In due time, Ray XI hopes that homegrown talent from Pro Wrestling Society will someday wrestle in WWE, AEW, NJPW, or even in China! Speaking of bringing new eyeballs to pro wrestling, Ray XI is a big fan of what fellow Puerto Rican Bad Bunny did at WrestleMania:

"The fact that one of our own was at WrestleMania...that's it! The moment he just came in, to the moment he started wrestling, to that Canadian Destroyer, it was impressive. I had doubts about the match. I am used to watching celebrities at WrestleMania, and all they do is throw a couple of punches. But he went full force, obviously like a true Puerto Rican, and he hit that falcon arrow, he did that Canadian Destroyer, he jumped from the third row...it was great," concluded Ray XI.

Ray XI hopes to inspire the next generation and also become an ambassador for Pro Wrestling Society when he visits the United States in due time. Until then, you can catch him flying effortlessly off the top rope in Pro Wrestling Society matches.

