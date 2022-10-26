"Probably"-Former Champion hints at playing a role in Dominik Mysterio assaulting Rey Mysterio and WWE legend

WWE Superstar Austin Theory recently commented on Dominik Mysterio's change of character while hinting that he may have played a role in the latter attacking his father and Edge.

Dominik shocked the wrestling world at Clash at the Castle when he assaulted his father, Rey Mysterio, and Edge after the duo's match against Finn Balor and Damian Priest. Dominik has been a part of Judgment Day ever since, graciously accepting his villainous side.

Austin Theory, who was spotted training with Dominik a day before the event, spoke about the latter's heel turn in an interview with BT Sport.

"He did what he needed to do to set up his entire career, to set up his future. When you look at Dominic Mysterio now, there's no telling what he's gonna achieve. Let's face it, Judgment Day is unstoppable. People can say that he made a bad choice, or he did this or did that, but it's so funny. To all the people that say we make these bad choices, look at Dominik Mysterio. He's on Monday Night Raw with AJ Styles, beating AJ Styles with Judgment Day running Monday Night Raw." [0:30 - 1:05]

The former NXT star gave a subtle hint as to whether he played a role in the Mexican switching sides:

"Everybody says I made a bad choice, but [I'm] the youngest Mr. Money in the Bank. Everybody's got a problem with me, everybody's got a problem with the Judgment Day, but it's just what it is. When you're bad and when you're really bad, you're just so good. That's just how it goes, man. So did I have a little word in his ear? Probably." [1:06 - 1:28]

Dominik Mysterio compared himself to Eddie Guerrero on WWE RAW

Dominik Mysterio seems to have found his footing with The Judgment Day. The former SmackDown Tag Team Champion has done a tremendous job as a heel and is generally greeted with boos on TV programming.

The 25-year-old claimed on last night's RAW that he is "this generation's Eddie Guerrero," which received a lot of flak from fans.

Dominik also took on AJ Styles on last week's RAW where he defeated the former WWE Champion after some help from Rhea Ripley. Judgment Day and The O.C. will get a chance to settle their differences at Crown Jewel in a six-man tag team match.

