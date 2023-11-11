Problems with Damage CTRL; Bayley blindsided by star's arrival on SmackDown

Bayley was as clueless as everybody else about what happened at Crown Jewel 2023 when Kairi Sane interfered to help IYO SKY retain the WWE Women's Championship. There seemed to be issues teased within the faction.

This week on SmackDown, Bayley expressed concern over how things played out at Crown Jewel. She said that she had a plan and didn't let anybody forget how Kairi Sane's last WWE appearance ended during the pandemic, with Bayley beating her senselessly.

SKY said that there was an alternate plan and emphasized how it was her time. Kairi Sane was an alternative and seems to be the newest member of Damage CTRL. She even said she forgave the leader of Damage CTRL and went in for a hug, but the latter said she doesn't do hugs anymore:

Expand Tweet

Bianca Belair promptly interrupted them and said that few people liked Damage CTRL. She brought out an ally in Charlotte Flair and then Asuka - with all three women falling short to IYO SKY at one point recently.

It looks like the WarGames match is shaping up with three members on both sides.

The question is, who will join both teams? If Dakota Kai is clear, she's the fourth member, but they're still missing one member.

We asked Kane what he thinks of CM Punk coming to WWE right here