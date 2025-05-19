Proof that WWE still needs Brock Lesnar revealed ahead of RAW

It's been almost two years since Brock Lesnar last wrestled for WWE at SummerSlam back in 2023, where he came up short against Cody Rhodes. There has been speculation about Lesnar's WWE future since his last match, with reports suggesting that WWE's legal team needs to approve a potential return.
That being said, WWE is still sharing old videos of Brock Lesnar's matches on YouTube, and ahead of RAW, it was revealed that one video uploaded two weeks ago has amassed five million views, proving that Lesnar is still a massive draw for WWE.
Brock Lesnar has been spotted in public several times recently, and Triple H made clear last year that he had left the door open for Lesnar if he was ready to make his return. That being said, there have been several moments where a return would have made sense, but it hasn't happened.
Has WWE replaced Brock Lesnar?
One of the dream matches that WWE fans want to see is The Beast up against Gunther, but it seems that instead, the company has opted to push a match between Gunther and Goldberg. This match could be set up ahead of WWE's trip to Saudi Arabia next month if Goldberg makes his return in time.
It will be interesting to see if WWE decides to hold off on Lesnar's return while they build up some new talent for him to be able to work against. Bron Breakker as the next Paul Heyman guy is a huge move by WWE and could draw Lesnar back in order to fight another monster who has been created by Heyman.
It depends on when the legal team decides to clear Lesnar and if the company can convince him to step back in the ring again. If he does, he could make Breakker into WWE's biggest star.