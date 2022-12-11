Create

"Proud of my girls!" - Bayley sends a heartfelt message to numerous WWE Superstars after a huge match at NXT Deadline

By Soumik Datta
Modified Dec 11, 2022 08:09 AM IST
Bayley is a former NXT Women
Bayley is a former NXT Women's Champion

Bayley took to Twitter to send a message to all the participants of the Women's Iron Survivor Challenge.

The match included Cora Jade, Zoey Stark, Kiana James, Indi Hartwell, and eventual winner Roxanne Perez, who got two pinfalls on the night. In doing so, she became the #1 contender for Mandy Rose's NXT Women's Championship.

Taking to Twitter, Bayley mentioned how proud she was of all the superstars who competed in the Iron Survivor Challenge.

"Proud of my girls! All the women put their hearts out there," wrote The Role Model.

Check out the same tweet from the WWE star below:

Proud of my girls! All the women put their hearts out there. #IronSurvivorChallenge #NXTDeadline https://t.co/8LHD4XbvF7

The Role Model herself is no stranger to the black-and-gold brand having held the NXT Women's Championship in the past. On the main roster, she is currently leading Damage CTRL.

Roxanne will now challenge Rose for her title at some point down the line. The current champion has held the title for over 400 days and has successfully defended it against numerous top stars.

.@roxanne_wwe makes history!#NXTDeadline #IronSurvivor https://t.co/9rSPXVC95Q

Rose's latest title defense was against Alba Fyre, whom she beat twice. She had previously defended the title against Roxanne but the match ended in a controversial manner after interference from Cora Jade.

Do you think Roxanne Perez will replicate Bayley's achievements in NXT and win the women's championship? Sound off in the comment section

Did an upcoming star just challenge Seth Rollins here?

Quick Links

Edited by Ashvinkumar Patil
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...