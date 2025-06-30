"Proud of you!" - Female WWE star breaks character to praise Raquel Rodriguez after her loss to Rhea Ripley; it's not Liv Morgan or Roxanne Perez

Raquel Rodriguez lost to Rhea Ripley in a Street Fight at the Night of Champions Premium Live Event. Her efforts in Saudi Arabia caught the attention of Natalya, who was proud of The Judgment Day member's outing.
Rodriguez and Ripley were feuding for weeks, and their rivalry picked up pace after the injury to Liv Morgan. This allowed Rodriguez to briefly shift focus to the singles division.
On Instagram, the reigning WWE Women's Tag Team Champion shared photos after Night of Champions. Natalya took to the comments section and praised Big Mami Cool. She claimed she was proud of her, breaking character in the process.
"You crushed it! I’m so proud of you!" Natalya wrote.
Check out a screengrab of Natalya's comment on Rodriguez's Instagram post:
Shelly Martinez wasn't a fan of the table spot in Rhea Ripley's match against Raquel Rodriguez
Shelly Martinez criticised the table spot during the Rhea Ripley vs. Raquel Rodriguez match, suggesting that she wasn't a fan of it. The Eradicator hit an Avalanche Riptide from the table placed on the top rope to secure the win at Night of Champions.
Speaking on the Ring the Belle podcast, Martinez said:
"I wasn't the biggest fan of it. When the table was there, I was expecting some kind of the finisher to incorporate that table 'cause they set it up. To just use it as if it was just the corner rope anyways, the wrestler in me is like, 'Why even put it up there then?' Because if you didn't use it, the whole thing about using something like a table is you eventually have to get to why it's planted there. Whether it backfires on you or you actually execute it the way you want to. It looked cool and it gave you that, ‘Oh my gosh, what's going to happen when you're up there?’ Why put it up there? Why even do that?"
Raquel Rodriguez's tag team partner, Liv Morgan, is sidelined with an injury. She has found herself a new ally in the form of Roxanne Perez, who tried helping her beat Ripley at Night of Champions.
