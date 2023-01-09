Bayley celebrated a decade in WWE this week and this has led to many women in the business paying tribute to the former Women's Champion.

One woman who has been inspired by Bayley's career in WWE is NXT prospect Indi Hartwell, who shared this on Twitter and made it clear that she wouldn't be where she was at if it wasn't for The Role Model.

Bayley responded by breaking character on the public forum and noted that she was proud of Hartwell.

This isn't the first time Bayley has shared her thoughts on her WWE friend and rival

Indi and Bayley have been close friends for several years and Bayley has even opened up about her friendship with Hartwell during an appearance on Casual Conversations with The Classic.

"I will say Indi. She's the one who helped me get back into ring shape. She spent countless hours with me after her training. She did training, then she did promo class, then she did weight training, and she would still come and train with me afterward. So, she knows I can't thank her enough for spending that time with me. We were able to learn from each other and bond as friends as well. I think she has endless potential. She has such a great onscreen character, fans love her, she's super athletic, and she just has so much potential." (H/T WrestlingInc)

Bayley is currently locked in a feud with Becky Lynch and the two women could end up both colliding inside the 2023 Women's Royal Rumble match.

