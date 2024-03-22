"Proud of you!" - Natalya heaps praise on former WWE Superstar

WWE Superstar Natalya recently showered praise on current TNA star and former WWE 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke for her unique move.

Before joining TNA, Brooke was with WWE for a decade and was one of the major stars of the women's division. The star moved between brands, including stints in NXT, where she was seen nurturing younger talent. However, her stint in the promotion ended when, on September 21, 2023, Brooke was released from the company alongside other talents. She later joined TNA under the moniker Ash by Elegance.

Taking to social media, a fan page uploaded a video clip of one of Brooke's matches in TNA, where she is seen performing a Swanton Bomb on her opponent. Responding to the tweet, Nattie spoke highly of Dana Brooke and stated that her move was "fire."

"Your Swanton Bomb is [fire emoji]. Proud of you!"

WWE Superstar Natalya spoke about her struggle to get hired by Vince McMahon

WWE Superstar Natalya opened up about her struggle to get hired in the company by Vince McMahon.

While speaking during her appearance on WWE's The Bump alongside Liv Morgan and Shayna Baszler, The BOAT mentioned how much she struggled to get into the business with McMahon in charge.

She further stated that despite having a wrestling background, it took her five long years to get into the company.

"I think even just for myself, it's... a lot of people think because I came from a big wrestling family, that I had it easier, that I got handed this position, and I remember it took me over five years to get hired by WWE. There was a lot of conflict with The Harts and WWE at one point. I think we can refer back to The Montreal Screwjob for that [laughs]... many, many documentaries have been made about it. But for me, it was very challenging to get hired here because going back to what Shayna said, I didn't fit into a certain, like... I wasn't exactly what they wanted," she said.

Natalya is currently not on course to be on the match card at WrestleMania 40. It remains to be seen whether things change in the coming weeks for the veteran performer.

