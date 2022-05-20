PRWeek Global Awards names WrestleMania 37 "Best Global Event"

The 2021 edition of WWE's Grandest Stage of Them All, WrestleMania 37, has been named the best global event by the PRWeek Global Awards.

PRWeek is one of the leading news sources for the public relations industry, offering news, insight, and opinions in a number of PR-related categories. Every year, the publication holds what they call the PRWeek Global Awards, featuring awards in categories for individual campaigns, global PR, and specific people and agencies. This year, Vince McMahon's greatest creation, WrestleMania, has found its way onto the winners' list.

WrestleMania 37, took place at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida back in April 2021 and earned itself the Best Global Event award. The publication praised WWE's "brilliant" all-round efforts in putting on the two-night event, which beat hundreds of other entries from the worlds of sports and entertainment to claim the prize.

WWE shared the news on their official WrestleMania Twitter page.

"#WrestleMania 37 was named the winner for Best Global Event Activation at the 2022 @PRWeekUS Global Awards." They wrote

What happened at WrestleMania 37?

Taking place over two nights on the 10th and 11th of April 2021, WrestleMania 37 was WWE's first stadium event following Covid-19 restrictions.

The event saw Roman Reigns triumph over Edge and Bryan Danielson in a triple threat match for the Universal Championship, and also saw Bianca Belair topple Sasha Banks to win the SmackDown Women's Championship. Rapper Bad Bunny competed alongside Damien Priest to beat the team of The Miz and John Morrison.

Social media megastar Logan Paul also had a prescience at the event, taking a stunner from Kevin Owens in the center of the ring.

WrestleMania 2021 was certainly a memorable event for a number of reasons, and it will be interesting to see how WrestleMania 38 fares in next year's awards. You can read more about WrestleMania by clicking here.

