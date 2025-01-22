"Pull the damn trigger," "Do something" - WWE fans desperately want Triple H to turn 27-year-old star babyface

Triple H currently oversees all creative decisions within WWE. Despite the new era achieving unprecedented success, some creative decisions have left a lot to be desired. This includes The Game's reluctance to turn Austin Theory babyface. Many fans desperately want to see a massive shift in the 27-year-old star's character.

Theory has primarily portrayed a heel persona throughout his WWE career. His alliance with Grayson Waller amplified his villainous tendencies, culminating in their SmackDown Tag Team Championship victory at WrestleMania 40.

Many anticipated that the partnership between the two superstars would eventually dissolve, with Waller potentially betraying The Unproven One. However, the potential turn of events has yet to materialize.

Recently, an old video of Austin Theory performing an impression of WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin resurfaced online.

Trending

Expand Tweet

Fans on X (FKA Twitter) were quick to point out that they wanted to see the former United States Champion turn babyface as soon as possible. The wrestling world is clamoring for Triple H and Co. to pull the trigger on the 27-year-old star's face turn.

You can check out the fan reactions below:

Fans reacted to a previous video of Austin Theory on X. [Screengrabs via ALLDAY's X]

Grayson Waller says Austin Theory is the future of WWE

The Aussie Icon recently sat down for an interview with Chris Van Vliet on the INSIGHT podcast. During his appearance, the 34-year-old star heavily praised his tag team partner.

Grayson Waller acknowledged Austin Theory's talent and potential, calling him one of the most underrated performers in the industry. He emphasized the former United States Champion's frequent appearances alongside top stars like Randy Orton, Kevin Owens, Seth Rollins, and John Cena as evidence of his potential, declaring him the future of WWE.

"I'm grateful for Austin Theory. That's a great tag partner. That's one of the most underrated performers in the industry. I don't think people understand that, but they will. Austin Theory has everything it takes to be the biggest guy in the company. There's a reason he is always in there with Randy Orton, Kevin Owens, Seth Rollins, and John Cena. And if you idiots don't get that, you will one day," Waller said.

Watch the video below:

Only time will reveal if the Triple H-led creative team will turn Austin Theory face.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback