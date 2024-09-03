  • home icon
  • Pure Fusion Collective sends a daring message after taking out two female stars on WWE RAW

Pure Fusion Collective sends a daring message after taking out two female stars on WWE RAW

By Sunil Joseph
Modified Sep 03, 2024 01:35 GMT
Pure Fusion Collective
Pure Fusion Collective have already made an impact on WWE RAW (Image source: WWE's website and X account)

Pure Fusion Collective has sent a daring message tonight on WWE RAW. This comes after the members took out two female stars.

Zelina Vega and Lyra Valkyria were the latest victims of the Pure Fusion Collective. It's been a few weeks since Sonya Deville, Shayna Baszler, and Zoey Stark came together to form the Pure Fusion Collective. Since then, they have let nothing get in their way, taking out many superstars.

A couple of weeks ago, they injured Zelina Vega's arm and took her out of action for a while. However, she came back and went after the group. Vega competed against Shayna Baszler tonight on the Red Brand in a singles match. Sonya and Stark tried to get involved, but Zelina stopped them. This distraction allowed Baszler to get the pinfall.

However, Deville, Stark, and Baszler were not done with her, as they continued the assault. Lyra Valkyria came out to the ring to make the save. However, the numbers were too much for her, and they also took her out.

Sonya Deville then got on the mic and demanded some respect. She then dared anyone to step up and challenge the newly formed faction.

It remains to be seen whether Lyra Valkyria and Zelina Vega will retaliate after tonight's assault.

Edited by Angana Roy
