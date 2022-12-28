Former WWE head writer Vince Russo compared Roman Reigns' current title run to that of Hulk Hogan's run during his era.

The Tribal Chief has had one of the most decorated careers in the history of WWE. He won the Universal Championship back at the Payback 2020 premium live event against Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman in a No Holds Barred match.

After defending his title against Drew McIntyre, Kevin Owens, Daniel Bryan, Big E, and many more, he defeated The Beast Incarnate at WrestleMania 38 to win the WWE Championship, thus becoming the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

While speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo spoke about Hulk Hogan's era in the business and compared it to The Tribal Chief's time in the company. He mentioned how WWE has put all its attention on only one guy, The Tribal Chief, and has sidelined all the other competitors.

"Yeah bro, it's funny because you bring up Hogan. Bro, during that era, I swear to God bro, there were probably 10 guys that could upset Hogan on any given night and you'd believe it! Seriously, bro, Piper, Paul Orndorff, Andre, Savage, Mr. Perfect. Jake the Snake Roberts, bro... 10 guys! Bro, there's not one today. Not one you'd believe, like, 'Oh my god, I don't know, bro, if he catches him.' There's not one guy today, and that's all on them... They put all the eggs in the Reigns basket, but you had to have something on the other side, bro," said Russo. (27:00- 28:44)

Ricky Steamboat spoke about his dream match with Roman Reigns

WWE legend Ricky Steamboat recently spoke about a dream match against current superstar Roman Reigns.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter, Steamboat discussed the possibility of facing Reigns in a dream match in the near future.

He further added that he would like to surprise the WWE Universe with his performance with The Tribal Chief.

"I see that with a guy like Roman Reigns, where it's not so much one-sided in different parts of the match. I want to take fans on a ride to which they don't see anything coming and anything we do is a surprise."

It will be interesting to see for how long Roman Reigns will continue to be the champion.

