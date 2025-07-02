"Put me in the game Triple H"- Major name wants WWE in-ring return after nine years

Many notable stars have made their return to WWE ever since Triple H took control of the company's creative team. A major name seemingly wants to add his name to the list as he sent a message to The Game.

The Boogeyman is one of the most popular pro wrestling names, as he built his reputation by portraying the scary character. He was a part of the Stamford-based promotion from 2004 to 2009. However, despite no longer being an active superstar for the company inside the squared circle, he has made sporadic appearances in the last several years and is currently under a Legends contract. The 60-year-old's last match inside a WWE ring came in 2015 when he was a surprise entrant in the Men's Royal Rumble match.

Meanwhile, Boogeyman has continued to wrestle on the Independent Circuit and is in fantastic shape. It seems like the veteran wants to compete in his old hunting ground once more, as he recently sent a message to Triple H, asking the Head of the Creative to put him in the game.

Many legends have made their returns to WWE under Triple H's regime

WWE has brought back many legends in the last few years, with Goldberg being the latest one. The former Universal Champion will compete in his last match next week at Saturday Night's Main Event, where he will face Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship.

With Evolution 2 on the horizon, many female legends are also expected to make their return to the company. Nikki Bella appeared on RAW a few weeks back and looked set to be involved in a feud with Liv Morgan. However, Liv suffered an injury recently and thus, plans couldn't come to fruition.

The Rock's return to action also took place under Triple H's regime. The Final Boss competed in a match at WrestleMania 40, where he and Roman Reigns defeated Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes.

With so many veterans making their returns to WWE in the last few years, it wouldn't be surprising if The Game also brought back The Boogeyman for one final run. The veteran has appeared in a non-wrestling capacity on different shows under the company's branding throughout the last decade. However, he looks eager to prove himself inside the squared circle as well.

