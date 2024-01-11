"Put himself in this spot" - 37-year-old WWE personality sets the record straight with Roman Reigns following SmackDown

Roman Reigns, Paul Heyman, and The Bloodline were once again put on notice by SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis.

Last week on the blue brand, Reigns and his faction interfered during the main event between AJ Styles, LA Knight, and Randy Orton. The match ended in a No Contest, which eventually led to Aldis announcing a Fatal Four-Way Match for the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event.

Taking to Instagram, Aldis once again put Reigns and Heyman on notice. He claimed that The Tribal Chief was put in his place because of his controversial actions last Friday.

"Correction: Roman put himself in this spot, and therefore Heyman also," wrote Aldis.

Check out a screengrab of Nick Aldis' Instagram comment:

Expand Tweet

Nick Aldis delivered a strong message to Roman Reigns

Nick Aldis hasn't held himself back from stepping up to Roman Reigns. During an interview on WWE's The Bump, he took a dig at the reigning Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

Aldis also stated that his biggest priority is the fans, and it is important for Reigns to defend his title. He also mentioned that The Tribal Chief is just another "man." Aldis said:

"Well, management in WWE is all about sending a message and setting a tone. You're managing a lot of egos, you're managing a lot of agendas. But your number one priority, your number one focus has to be the WWE Universe. So the way I see it, while Roman (Reigns) is absolutely a generational talent, and absolutely one of the pillars of WWE. He's just a man, and WWE is always bigger than any one person, and the WWE Universe deserves the highest level of competition, particularly for the Undisputed WWE Universal Heavyweight Championship."

At the Royal Rumble PLE, Reigns will defend his championship for the first time in 2024.

Are you excited about Reigns' upcoming four-way match? Sound off in the comments section.

Find out who called Vince McMahon a piece of **** here