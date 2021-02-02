"Put him in The Hurt Business" - Booker T says WWE should put recent returnee in the faction

Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Booker T has suggested that Carlito, who returned at Royal Rumble, should be added to The Hurt Business.

While speaking on his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T praised Carlito and said that the former United States Champion should be added to the WWE faction.

Booker T and his co-host Brad Gilmore spoke about Carlito, and both of them praised the former Intercontinental Champion. Gilmore said he wished Carlito was around more and that WWE should use him, just like they did after MVP returned at last year's Royal Rumble. Booker T suggested that Carlito could join The Hurt Business, alongside MVP, Bobby Lashley, Shelton Benjamin, and Cedric Alexander.

"Put him (Carlito) in The Hurt Business. C'mon, man, that right there... put him in The Hurt Business. I like it a lot."

Booker T says Carlito was "always in control" in his first stint with WWE

Carlito returned to WWE after over a decade at the Royal Rumble, entering at No. #8 in the men's Royal Rumble match. Booker T spoke glowingly about Carlito and said that the 41-year-old is a dedicated professional.

"You can tell that he's been taking care of himself. The whole time that I was on the road, Carlito - the boys, we ran hard. We weren't shy about putting our time in the bar. I've never once seen Carlito really drunk. Maybe he's been that way, but I've never seen him that way. I've never seen Carlito out of his element. He's always in control. This was a guy that was a real worker, a guy that really put time into his craft, and that's why he's the guy right now, in 2021, where they can get on the phone and say, 'hey man, let's get Carlito back in the loop.' Because he's prepared - 'preparation is the only luck you're going to have.'"

Carlito is back and he's in 8K! 🍎#WWERAW pic.twitter.com/ID6a7ampf8 — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) February 2, 2021

Carlito was also featured in the RAW after Royal Rumble, teaming with Jeff Hardy to face and defeat the team of Elias and Jaxson Ryker.

