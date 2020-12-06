WWE often have wrestlers from the independent circuit come on WWE RAW, SmackDown or NXT as enhancement talent. Some wrestlers eventually go on to sign for the company or return to the indies, while others sign with WWE's rivals.

One current AEW star, QT Marshall, made a few appearances in WWE, but was not signed to the company. He joined AEW last year and is currently a wrestler and backstage producer.

Marshall was a recent guest on the Talk is Jericho podcast where he spoke about his stint with WWE and how he refused to work with former RAW Tag Team champions, Authors of Pain.

QT Marshall on what William Regal told him; why he didn't want to work with AOP in WWE

QT Marshall said that he had got surgery done before getting an offer to work in WWE. He was told that he would have to work with Authors of Pain, which he rejected as they had hurt someone else before him.

"I had surgery on my neck, had two discs fused up. I went back to do more extra work. I spoke to Regal and he said 'You're kind of a liability.' I got booked as an extra for NXT and they wanted me to work with the Authors of Pain, and I said no. I didn't have anything to lose except my life and career. They're super big, and it was two-on-one, me and another extra versus one guy. He had already hurt somebody -- Anthony Bowens -- he powerbombed one onto Bowens' head. I said to him, 'What moves do you think you're going to do to us.' He said, 'What does it matter?' I was just curious. He said, 'I'll probably do this, powerbomb the other guy onto you, DVD you guys.' I looked at, looked at Scott 2 Hotty [agent for the match] and was like, 'Nope, not doing it. I had this neck surgery.' It turned into 'don't take the booking then.' I was like, 'you don't even have to pay me. I'll drive back to Atlanta and be okay with it." (H/T Fightful)

Marshall said that he told WWE that he didn't want to be booked again and that he was willing to work with anyone else apart from AOP. He said his replacement for the segment with AOP got injured.

Authors of Pain was a team in WWE for four years, debuting in 2016 before being released by the company earlier this year.