Former WWE Champion Sgt. Slaughter recalled a story from the 1980s when the late great Roddy Piper was stabbed during an altercation, leading to him being hospitalized and nearly dying.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter, Slaughter talked about the terrifying incident when they were in Raleigh, North Carolina for Mid-Atlantic Championship Wrestling (later known as WCW).

Sgt. Slaughter recalled what led to the confrontation happening:

"We were watching an Ivan Kowolski match and standing there watching and we saw in the hallway - this gentleman was beating this little girl, his granddaughter, or whatever it was. So Roddy [Piper] said 'I don't like that."(8:23-8:43)

Sgt. Slaughter revealed that Roddy Piper took off while he was still watching the match and there was a confrontation where the late great legend ensured that the girl was ok before going after the man:

"By the time I got there, the incident had already happened. As soon as I got into the arena again and Roddy got him down and there were two police offers, one with a gun pointed at that man's head. And the chamber was going back. And the other cop told him not to shoot." (9:08-9:35)

Slaughter stated that Piper wanted to talk to the man. He said that he noticed there was a knife with blood on it.

You can watch the full video below:

Sgt. Slaughter on when he found out that Roddy Piper was stabbed

Jon Boucher @jon_boucher



#TalesFromTheTerritories Ahead of Don Owen’s 60th Anniversary Show on May 21, 1985 (not even two months after Wrestlemania), a young fan asks Roddy Piper why he‘s now a bad guy in the WWF when he was a good guy in Portland. Ahead of Don Owen’s 60th Anniversary Show on May 21, 1985 (not even two months after Wrestlemania), a young fan asks Roddy Piper why he‘s now a bad guy in the WWF when he was a good guy in Portland.#TalesFromTheTerritories https://t.co/H3yuCQDOi3

Continuing where we left off, Sgt. Slaughter said that Roddy Piper was insistent on talking to the man he fought with, revealing that he was stabbed in the chest:

"Roddy kept asking the main police officer, 'Can I talk to the guy? Can I just talk to the guy for a second?'. They said 'Roddy, don't worry, we got the guy.' After four or five of those, the officers said, 'Why do you want to talk to him so badly?' And Roddy took his hand off his chest and said 'because the guy stabbed me.' And the blood squirted on the officer's head thrice with each heartbeat. (10:12-10:50)

The Hall of Famer would then realize what happened before instantly pressing his hand on Piper's chest to stop the blood from flowing. After rushing him to the hospital, Piper still wanted to talk to the man who stabbed him. After waiting to see what happened, the doctor brought Slaughter into the ER to see Roddy Piper.

"He said 'I just wanted to show you something.' so he squeezed his fingers to prevent blood from coming out and took a little metal straw and started putting it into Roddy's chest and kept going down and down and down and said 'hear that?'. And he said that the knife was a quarter of an inch away from him dying, but he was ok." (12:03-12:25)

Roddy Piper passed away in 2015 due to a Cardiac Arrest.

What was your favorite moment of the "Rowdy" WWE Legend? Voice your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below!

If you take any quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling.

Poll : 0 votes