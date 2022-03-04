Queen Zelina teases a surprise for fans at WrestleMania

One half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, Queen Zelina, has teased a surprise for the upcoming WrestleMania 38.

The first-ever Queen's Crown winner will defend her championship alongside her partner Carmella at The Grandest Stage of them All. The pair will go up against the team of Sasha Banks and Naomi.

Queen Zelina tweeted a teaser of what looked like her in-ring gear for the Show of Shows. It'll be interesting to see what the Tag Team Champion has in store for the WWE Universe at WrestleMania.

👑 Ɋㄩ乇乇几 乙乇ㄥ丨几卂 👑 @ZelinaVegaWWE I have a surprise for all of my loyal subjects… I’m taking things to a whole new level…. You’ll see it FULLY… at WRESTLEMANIA. I have a surprise for all of my loyal subjects… I’m taking things to a whole new level…. You’ll see it FULLY… at WRESTLEMANIA. https://t.co/1uTtd8Woz3

Vega and Carmella won the titles on the 22 November 2021 edition of Monday Night RAW, emanating from Zelina's home state of New York. They defeated Rhea Ripley and Nikki A.S.H. for the straps. Since then, they have appeared across brands on both RAW and SmackDown.

Queen Zelina defeated Doudrop for her title of "Queen"

Zelina Vega defeated Doudrop in the finals of the first ever "Queen's Crown" tournament to claim her the title at the Crown Jewel 2021 event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The eight-person tournament saw Vega pin Toni Storm in the first round in little over 2 minutes. She then quickly defeated her current tag partner Carmella in the semi-finals via pinfall. She went on to win the tournament after defeating the Scottish superstar on the October 21 pay-per-view.

When WWE started restricting superstars' 3rd party accounts on services like Twitch and Cameo in 2020, Vega was one of the loudest voices against it. She even quit the company in late 2020 in protest. The first ever Queen's Crown tournament winner joined the company back in July 2021 and she has seen a period of success ever since.

Are you guys excited to see Zelina Vega in action at WrestleMania? Do you think she'll retain the tag titles with Carmella? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

A WWE Hall of Famer called an AEW star a bigger a**hole than him. More details here.

Edited by Brandon Nell

LIVE POLL Q. Who will come out on top? Sasha Banks and Naomi Queen Zelina and Carmella 16 votes so far