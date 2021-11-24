Queen Zelina breaks character to send a heartfelt message after making history on WWE RAW

Queen Zelina recently took to her social media accounts to share a heartfelt post about her title victory on WWE RAW this week.

The WWE superstar and her trusted ally Carmella started a feud with WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Rhea Ripley and Nikki A.S.H. earlier this month. Last night, they defeated Ripley and Nikki to win the tag team championships for the first time in their career.

Zelina took to Instagram to share a lengthy post that referenced last year when the company released her. She made a solid return to WWE and went on to win the inaugural edition of the Queen's Crown Tournament.

Today, she is the first official Queen in WWE history and the first queen to win a championship. Zelina recalled being 4-years-old and dreaming of winning a WWE title in her hometown in an emotional post.

She dedicated her victory to her family and girls like her, encouraging them to believe in themselves. The Queen said that she could not wait to do big things with the titles alongside her friend and partner in crime, Carmella.

"Historic night.. not only am I the first-ever Queen of WWE but I am also the first-ever Queen that's also a women's tag team champion," said Vega. "Insane to say.. things didn't look this way a year ago. If someone was ever looking for proof that dreams come true no matter how bad things look or how hard you hit rock bottom. it's this.. right here. I've wanted to do this since I was 4 years old and to be here.. in the Barclay's Center (a very special venue for so many reasons) in NEW YORK, on the building and winning the championship.. couldn't have been more perfect. Thank you WWE Universe… can't wait to slay (...) this with my partner in crime, Carmella. For my family. For NY. For Latinos. For the anime-loving gamer girls.. for the short ones who are constantly underestimated… this is for YOU - Your Queen."

Although Queen Zelina plays a convincing heel on WWE RAW, she sought the opportunity to share inspirational words for those who have followed and supported her journey so far.

Queen Zelina reveals Vince McMahon apologized to her for cutting important WWE match

WWE faced a lot of criticism when Queen Zelina's match scheduled at SmackDown's tribute show for 9/11 victims was cut from the program. She lost her father to tragedy and wished to honor him with her match on SmackDown in New York.

Vega revealed that although she was upset about the decision, she knew it wasn't personal. She felt that a lot of anger coming from fans was slightly misguided. Queen Zelina went on to say that WWE Chairman Vince McMahon apologized to her for cutting her match from the show due to time constraints.

Zelina Vega is glad that she returned to New York, and that's where she won her maiden WWE title. She is now excited to explore more opportunities as the new champion on RAW.

