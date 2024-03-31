"Quit crying, dummy!" - LA Knight shoots on AJ Styles ahead of WrestleMania XL clash

WWE star LA Knight is set to face former World Champion AJ Styles at WrestleMania this year.

The two stars started having personal differences after Styles accused Knight of taking his place in the feud against The Bloodline. The Phenomenal One ensured that LA Knight did not climb the ranks as he attacked the latter with a steel chair at the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event. Since then, The Megastar has been looking to face off against AJ and settle the matter once and for all.

This week on SmackDown LowDown, WWE correspondent Byron Saxton caught up with Knight. The Megastar claimed that Styles was jealous of the work he's been doing over the last six months. He mentioned that The Phenomenal One could never hold a candle to his stellar in-ring performances recently.

"You look at that name. AJ right? What's that stand for? Because as far as I can say, that stands for always jealous. Every time that you think about me, every time you talk about me, all you worry about is, 'Oh well, he took the spotlight from me.' Quit crying, dummy! Here's the thing, my guy, you can't hold what I've been doing this whole time. You can't lace these boots, my guy." [From 4:00 - 4:30]

LA Knight attacked AJ Styles this week on SmackDown

AJ Styles checked in with SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis to ensure that LA Knight was not on the show this week. Aldis informed AJ that he had asked Knight to stay away.

Styles then walked down to the ring to cut a promo. He insulted his adversary, calling him an undertalented piece of trash. However, he was quickly ambushed by The Megastar who was disguised as security personnel. LA Knight laid him out with a few stiff shots before Styles ran away through the crowd.

It will be interesting to see who finally emerges on top when these bitter rivals meet at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

