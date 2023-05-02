"R+D is stronger than ever"- Rhea Ripley sends out a message after getting drafted on RAW alongside on-screen partner Dominik Mysterio

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley recently sent out a message to fans after getting drafted on the same brand as Judgment Day member, Dominik Mysterio.

On the most recent episode of the 2023 WWE Draft on RAW, The Eradicator, alongside Seth Rollins, was drafted to RAW, while Austin Theory and Charlotte Flair were drafted to SmackDown.

Taking to social media, Ripley uploaded photos alongside her stablemate Dominik as she sent out a message to the WWE Universe. The Eradicator mentioned that after getting drafted on the same brand, the duo would be stronger and that nobody could tear them apart.

"Can’t tear us apart! R + D is stronger than ever 🔥⚖️#WWEDraft #TheJudgmentDay #LatinoHeat."

Check out Rhea Ripley's Instagram post below:

Bianca Belair explained why she is jealous of Rhea Ripley

The EST of WWE, Bianca Belair opened up about why she is a little jealous of Judgment Day member Rhea Ripley.

While speaking in an interview with Ring The Belle, Belair heaped praise on the current SmackDown Women's Champion as she mentioned that the latter has been doing great things in the industry.

The EST further added that although Ripley has been great throughout her journey, and she is slightly jealous of the latter as she got the opportunity to face Beth Pheonix.

Belair detailed:

"Rhea's had a great year. She doing a lot of amazing, great things. I'm just like, 'I wanted that.' Beth is amazing, she's great. Whenever I came into WWE, my answer was always dream match with a legend was Beth Phoenix. I'm excited for Rhea, she's doing amazing things, and I'm excited for her WrestleMania match. But I was a little jealous when she got to wrestle Beth Phoenix."

It would be exciting to see what plans WWE has going forward for Ripley and Judgment Day.

What are your thoughts on the same? Sound off in the comment section below.

Could another wrestler patch things up with Triple H like CM Punk did? Details here. Check it out

Poll : 0 votes