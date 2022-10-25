R-Truth defeats former WWE Champion in his return match on RAW

Former United States Champion R-Truth made a surprise return to WWE on the latest episode of Monday Night RAW and took on The Miz in a singles match.

The A-Lister was involved in an in-ring segment with Johnny Gargano to discuss his ongoing situation with Dexter Lumis. The latter has been stalking him for over a month, and the former WWE Champion came out to explain why he's being targeted by Lumis.

Johnny Gargano, however, accused The Miz of being dishonest. The A-lister responded by saying that he's been telling nothing but the truth. During the back-and-forth, R-Truth's music hit, and out he came, rapping his way to the ring in his hometown of Charlotte, Carolina.

Truth took offense to The Miz making fun of the mac and cheese and challenged him to a match. The former WWE Champion was initially hesitant to accept, but after Gargano and Truth made fun of him for having small balls, he decided to partake in the contest.

During the bout, R-Truth performed John Cena's Five Moves of Doom and was about to finish it off with a Five Knuckle Shuffle, but The Miz kicked him in the head.

He then hit Truth with a running knee, and as he was about to go for the Skull Crushing Finale, he spotted a man in the crowd disguised as Lumis.

Truth then took advantage of the distraction and rolled up The Miz with a small package to win the match via pinfall. However, the mysterious man was then revealed to be Johnny Gargano.

Although the former United States Champion is a staple on live events and Main Event, this was his first match on the main roster since July 11 this year. In his last match on RAW, he teamed up with The Street Profits to take on The Usos and Omos.

