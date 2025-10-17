R-Truth defends WWE after changing his character again

WWE changed R-Truth's gimmick again. He has now defended this decision made by his employer.

On June 1, Truth confirmed that his contract with WWE had expired. After this announcement, he got a lot of support from the fans and from people backstage. Therefore, WWE brought him back a week later to interfere and cost John Cena and Logan Paul their match at Money in the Bank. The following week on RAW, Truth delivered a serious promo where he cut his braids and rebranded himself as Ron Killings. After Cena turned babyface again, WWE abandoned the Ron Killings gimmick and brought back R-Truth.

During a recent interview with CBS Sports, R-Truth said that the Ron Killings gimmick went where it was supposed to go, but the fans spoke up and they wanted Truth back.

"It went where it was supposed to. Ron Killings created R-Truth. Those hundreds of millions of fans who spoke and up-roared. They wanted R-Truth back. Ron Killings was the rebellious one who spoke up for R-Truth."

He further added that Ron Killings had been around for years, but he never garnered the level of support that Truth did.

"Ron Killings has been around for years, but people had never come together in lockstep like that. They did that for R-Truth. You feel me? I wanted Ron Killings to go where he was supposed to go. He made a statement; he had eyes on him. When John Cena came back, R-Truth came back. Ron Killings was the cavalry." [H/T CBS Sports]

WWE star R-Truth believes that moving forward as Ron Killings would've been selfish

Truth became known for his funny antics onscreen, which earned him a loyal fan following. Due to his impeccable comedy timing, Truth has been able to get many stars to break character onscreen, too. Therefore, fans were disappointed to see this side of Truth go away.

During the same interview, the former 24/7 Champion revealed that pressing on as Ron Killings would've been selfish since the fans wanted Truth.

"I think [Ron Killings] was a selfish-type deal, more of a selfish move. I had more than 100 million views that wanted R-Truth. If numbers are real, that was the power of numbers." [H/T CBS Sports]

R-Truth was also one of only two stars to compete against John Cena twice during the latter's retirement tour.

