R-Truth extends personal record on WWE RAW 

On this week's episode of WWE RAW, we saw R-Truth defeating Akira Tozawa to win back his 24/7 Championship. This marks the beginning of R-Truth's 38th title run with the said gold.

Earlier this month, Akira Tozawa won the 24/7 Championship on WWE RAW after defeating R-Truth and Shelton Benjamin in a triple-threat match. Tozawa was quite comfortable with his title as his ninjas constantly surround him. Unfortunately for him, that proved to be his biggest weakness, and he paid the price on WWE RAW tonight.

During the show, we saw Akira Tozawa being attacked by one of the ninjas on the ramp. A referee was also there as the ninja rolled up Tozawa and pinned him for the 24/7 Championship. Following that, he removed his mask, and it was none other than R-Truth who put an end to Tozawa's third 24/7 Championship reign on WWE RAW tonight.

Prior to this, R-Truth held the record for the most number of 24/7 Championship reigns along with longest combined reign at 198 days. Tonight on the red brand, he extended his personal record as he got his hands back on the gold

Masked Superstars on WWE RAW

Akira Tozawa introduced his group of Ninjas to WWE RAW a couple of months ago. These fighters, dressed in black from head to toe, were also involved in other feuds but mostly served as an external force. However, these ninjas are not the only masked group of wrestlers in WWE today.

As we saw last week, there's a new stable RETRIBUTION that has been creating chaos on both WWE RAW and SmackDown. From power outrages to destroying the ring, RETRIBUTION has not held back from wreaking havoc across all the brands in WWE.

Early backstage rumours suggested that WWE are planning to bring back some of the Superstars who were released from the company earlier this year. They are expected to return as a stable and seek 'retribution' for what happened to them in WWE.

Most recently, NXT Superstar Dominik Dijakovic took to Twitter and teased a possible connection to RETRIBUTION. He uploaded a cryptic picture and tagged Vince McMahon before quickly deleting his post. It is interesting to note that he recently erased his entire social media history and has changed everything in his profile -- including the profile picture and the header -- to pitch black images. It will be interesting to see where WWE will go with the RETRIBUTION angle.