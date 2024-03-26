R-Truth hilariously confuses Pat McAfee with legendary 24-time champion on RAW

R-Truth is the funniest man WWE has had in several years, and his confusion of one superstar for another has been his signature for the last few years. He hilariously confused Pat Mcafee with a top Hall of Famer this week on RAW.

Backstage on RAW, R-Truth and The Miz were spotted interacting with their tag team title opponents at WrestleMania The New Day and DiY. He hilariously confused Pat McAfee with JBL, who was also a longtime commentator for WWE.

However, unlike McAfee, JBL has won a whopping 24 titles in WWE, 17 of which were the Hardcore Championship. In contrast, others included tag team titles, the Intercontinental Championship, the US Title, the European Title, and most famously, the WWE Championship.

On commentary, R-Truth continued to confuse Pat McAfee for JBL.

The Judgment Day would take over and disrupt the New Day vs DiY friendly competition match.

Truth also got dragged in as they targeted the former honorary member of The Judgment Day. He hilariously declared that he wasn't competing and told the cameras to cut to a commercial break, which, of course, they didn't.

Truth held his own for a while before the numbers game inevitably got to him.

