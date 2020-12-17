R-Truth to host the 2020 WWE SLAMMY Awards

Earlier today on WWE's The Bump, R-Truth joined the cast to break some news by sharing an exciting announcement.

Step aside, Todd Pettingill, because R-Truth will host the 2020 WWE SLAMMY Awards next Wednesday, December 23. The ceremony will be on a variety of platforms, including the WWE Network, YouTube, and Facebook.

The 45-time current reigning and defending WWE 24/7 Champion will certainly bring a fun, light-hearted approach to the ceremonies. It should draw comparisons to Pettingill back in the 1990s, when the SLAMMY Awards were stand-alone specials on the USA Network.

The 2020 WWE SLAMMY Awards will air next Wednesday

Over the years, the SLAMMY's have pretty much just been regulated to segments in between matches on a random edition of WWE Monday Night RAW every December. Some years, the concept was forgotten about completely and not even utilized at all.

The idea of WWE bringing back the SLAMMY Awards as a stand-alone special has intrigued the WWE Universe. They are excited to see what type of presentation the company has planned for next week's award show.

If you haven't been following along, these are the following categories for the 2020 WWE SLAMMY Awards:

Superstar of the Year

Match of the Year

Rivalry of the Year

Tag Team of the Year

Return of the Year

Ring Gear of the Year

Breakout Star of the Year

Female Superstar of the Year

Male Superstar of the Year

Moment of the Year

WWE's The Bump will be handling the pre-show festivities for this year's SLAMMY Awards next Wednesday morning at 10 AM EST. The awards show will kick off immediately following that. Be sure to tune in and enjoy the show.

Advertisement

Are you excited to see R-Truth host the SLAMMY Awards? Would you have rather seen someone else fill the role instead? Did you vote earlier this month when the polls were open for the WWE Universe to get involved? Let us know by sounding off in the comments section below.