  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Brock Lesnar
  • R-Truth injury update following Brock Lesnar attack on WWE SmackDown

R-Truth injury update following Brock Lesnar attack on WWE SmackDown

By Phillipa Marie
Modified Sep 20, 2025 01:53 GMT
R-Truth was on WWE SmackDown (image via WWE)
R-Truth was on WWE SmackDown (image via WWE)

Brock Lesnar has been on a spree of his own on WWE SmackDown over the past few weeks, since John Cena's final appearance on the blue brand.

Ad

Before Lesnar wiped out Corey Graves this week on SmackDown, he sent a message to R-Truth last week when the former champion approached Lesnar, claiming he was John Cena's brother, 'Ron Cena.' Lesnar reacted by laughing at Truth before delivering an F5, which has seemingly caused some damage.

Truth was seen this week on SmackDown, despite the attack. But in an update, he was clearly in some pain and was wearing a neck brace.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Did WWE make a big mistake signing these wrestlers? Check Here!

Truth was on hand to explain to WWE fans how to stream Wrestlepalooza on ESPN tomorrow night, since it's the first Premium Live Event of WWE's new era.

Brock Lesnar will kick off Wrestlepalooza against John Cena tomorrow night

Wrestlepalooza is set to be a massive night for WWE as they kick off the ESPN era. It's set to get underway in style, with Brock Lesnar and John Cena kicking off the show.

Ad

The story between the two men has eclipsed most of their careers, but tomorrow night will be the final time that they stand across the ring from each other. Lesnar sent a message to Cena after attacking Corey Graves earlier tonight, where he claimed that tomorrow would be "D-Day" and there "will be blood."

Cena hasn't been seen on SmackDown for two weeks after making his final appearance on the blue brand earlier this month when he took on Sami Zayn for the United States Championship.

Cena only has a select few appearances left on his Retirement Tour, and it appears that WWE didn't want him to be part of the build-up to this match on SmackDown, instead allowing Lesnar to reignite The Beast.

About the author
Phillipa Marie

Phillipa Marie

Twitter icon

Phillipa is a WWE writer for Sportskeeda. She is also a mother, wrestler, dancer, former actress and a Seth Rollins fan. She is a retired wrestler, dancer, and at one-time enjoyed boxing.

Phillipa has tried her hand at all aspects of the wrestling business in the past including booking, promoting, refereeing, commentating, ring announcing and wrestling.

Throughout her time in Sportskeeda she has become known for picking up botches and sharing them.

Phillipa's favorite wrestler is Seth Rollins, but will allow her head to be turned by any high-flying superstar.

She also once had a dream that Drake Maverick was her father, this is yet to be confirmed by the man himself. Outside of the world of spandex and screwjobs, Phillipa likes to watch football, supports Stoke City and is a huge fan of Judd Trump.

Feel free to follow her on Twitter @PhillipaMariee

Know More

First-hand reports of Vince McMahon's birthday party HERE.

Quick Links

Edited by Phillipa Marie
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications