R-Truth injury update following Brock Lesnar attack on WWE SmackDown

Brock Lesnar has been on a spree of his own on WWE SmackDown over the past few weeks, since John Cena's final appearance on the blue brand.Before Lesnar wiped out Corey Graves this week on SmackDown, he sent a message to R-Truth last week when the former champion approached Lesnar, claiming he was John Cena's brother, 'Ron Cena.' Lesnar reacted by laughing at Truth before delivering an F5, which has seemingly caused some damage.Truth was seen this week on SmackDown, despite the attack. But in an update, he was clearly in some pain and was wearing a neck brace.Truth was on hand to explain to WWE fans how to stream Wrestlepalooza on ESPN tomorrow night, since it's the first Premium Live Event of WWE's new era.Brock Lesnar will kick off Wrestlepalooza against John Cena tomorrow nightWrestlepalooza is set to be a massive night for WWE as they kick off the ESPN era. It's set to get underway in style, with Brock Lesnar and John Cena kicking off the show.The story between the two men has eclipsed most of their careers, but tomorrow night will be the final time that they stand across the ring from each other. Lesnar sent a message to Cena after attacking Corey Graves earlier tonight, where he claimed that tomorrow would be &quot;D-Day&quot; and there &quot;will be blood.&quot;Cena hasn't been seen on SmackDown for two weeks after making his final appearance on the blue brand earlier this month when he took on Sami Zayn for the United States Championship.Cena only has a select few appearances left on his Retirement Tour, and it appears that WWE didn't want him to be part of the build-up to this match on SmackDown, instead allowing Lesnar to reignite The Beast.