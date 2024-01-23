As a WWE faction, The Judgment Day is a formidable alliance of many strong personalities. However, everyone wonders who the leader really is. R-Truth recently addressed the question during an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter and had a rather intriguing response.

After a slow start during the days when Edge formed the group, The Judgment Day has indeed come into its own in recent months as Monday Night RAW's top group.

With former Universal Champion Finn Balor, reigning Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley, and Mr. Money in the Bank Damian Priest in their ranks, The Judgment Day hasn't had an outright leader since Edge's ouster.

While we certainly can't forget Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh, the three members mentioned above seem to have a more significant influence on the faction's direction. R-Truth, who has been trying to get into the good books of The Judgment Day, said he couldn't reveal the identity of the pack's leader.

When asked why he couldn't spill the beans, Truth feared they would be watching the interview, potentially creating some unrest:

"We can't reveal who the leader of The Judgment Day is. Bill, you know they are watching, too, right? You know they are watching, too, right?" said R-Truth. [00:43 - 00:55]

You can watch the full interview below:

"I'm in The Judgment Day, JD is not" - R-Truth on his status in the RAW faction

Regarding R-Truth's Judgment Day status, the 52-year-old had no doubts that he was indeed a member of the RAW faction.

The former 24/7 Champion hasn't hidden his admiration for the heel collective, with his segments featuring The Judgment Day being among the most entertaining on the show.

Truth brought up his recent victory over JD McDonagh, who has also had to work really hard to get the recognition of The Judgment Day. The veteran clarified that he held an official singles victory over McDonagh and is "in Judgment Day." As for McDonagh, Truth believed the former NXT star was "hanging by a thread."

"Bill, I'm not confused," said R-Truth. "The Judgment Day is not confused. The fans should not be confused. I beat JD, fair and square, live on Monday Night RAW. You saw that? One, two, three, no cheating, no nothing! I'm in The Judgment Day. JD is not. He is hanging on by a thread; I'm talking about hanging on!" [01:58 - 02:19]

Whether Judgment Day accepts R-Truth or not, it's indisputable that the veteran's angle with the faction is one of the best things on Monday Night RAW.

