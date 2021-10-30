R-Truth releases a new hip-hop single titled "Legacy"

Ron Killings, better known as R-Truth, has his sights set on not only going down as one of the best entertainers in WWE but also establishing himself in hip hop too.

We've seen how he has incorporated his unique persona into his gimmick and won over almost everyone in the industry. R-Truth now shows more of the man behind the performer on his new hip-hop track called "Legacy."

R-Truth, who hails from Charlotte, North Carolina, has always been fond of hip hop and knows the struggle to make it from humble beginnings. The frequent WWE 24/7 Champion started learning how to rap from a young age.

He even recorded and produced his catchy "Wassup" WWE theme song that was an instant hit. Now taking his craft even more seriously before, we can expect more introspection in his music.

The music video's description touched on the complete meaning behind the song.

“'Legacy' brings a triumphant reminder of the hardships and victories gained through Ron’s life and career as a professional. Through the doubt about the stigma that a sports athlete who came into the game could not be more than one dimensional, Ron shows in 'Legacy' that he has not only been equipped for the job, but is just getting started and ready to open locks for a new fan to learn what it takes, through the sacrifice, to create an undeniably recognized legacy."

You can listen to the song here.

R-Truth set to release new EP this week

It looks like Ron wants to make a powerful statement in the rap game by releasing a new Extended Play. The Monday Night Raw Superstar has a highly anticipated EP also titled "Legacy" on the horizon set to be released on December 3.

R-Truth also released an album back in 2016 called Killingit.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Are you excited about R-Truth's new music? Let us know down below.

Musical megastar Cher reached out to a former WWE Superstar. Any guesses why? Find out here.

Edited by Genci Papraniku