R-Truth loses his WWE 24/7 Championship twice at Royal Rumble

R-Truth left the Royal Rumble an unhappy man, having lost his WWE 24/7 Championship twice in the same night. Truth lost his title first to Alicia Fox and later to Peter Rosenberg.

The night started off poorly for R-Truth, as he mistakenly walked into the ring in the middle of the Women's Royal Rumble match. Truth entered the ring after WWE legend Alicia Fox. The two would work together to fend off potential challengers for Truth's 24/7 Championship. However, R-Truth's temporary ally quickly turned on him and rolled him up to become the new WWE 24/7 Champion.

Alicia Fox's first WWE 24/7 Championship win would end sourly, as she was eliminated from the Royal Rumble match almost immediately. R-Truth was waiting on the outside and rolled her up to once again become Champion for the 48th time in his career.

Things had returned back to normal for R-Truth as he was once again 24/7 Champion and decided to celebrate by heading backstage to speak with his RAW Talk co-host Charly Caruso and the rest of the hosts. Alas, R-Truth fell into a trap when Peter Rosenberg tricked him into thinking John Cena was in the building.

A confused R-Truth could do nothing, as he was once again rolled up from behind, losing his title for the second time in the night, with Peter Rosenberg being crowned the new WWE 24/7 Champion.

What is next for R-Truth and the 24/7 Championship?

R-Truth could become a 50-time WWE 24/7 Champion

It looks like WWE are planning to have R-Truth achieve a massive milestone by becoming the only wrestler to hold a title on 50 different occasions. As things stand, R-Truth is a 48-time WWE 24/7 Champion. It is very likely that Truth will win back his title from Peter Rosenberg.

The way things are being booked by WWE, it looks as if R-Truth will buried with the 24/7 Championship. In all honesty, while it does provide a comedic effect, the 24/7 title has slowly become a never-ending, predictable story.

What do you think about the 24/7 Championship? Is it time for the title to be retired? Let us know down below.