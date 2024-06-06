R-Truth makes heartbreaking confession

WWE Superstar R-Truth made a heartbreaking comment on his TikTok live while interacting with fans. The veteran said that he's mad at himself when it comes to how his career turned out.

Truth is regarded as one of the greatest and funniest characters in the history of WWE and pro wrestling. He has mostly been used as a comedy act during his current WWE run which kicked off way back in 2008.

R-Truth was live on TikTok earlier today and interacted with many of his fans. During the stream, the WWE Superstar confessed the following to fans:

“I guess… I’m mad at myself… when I think about where I am and where I wanted to be in my career.”

R-Truth on his comedy character and making fans laugh

It's safe to call Truth the most hilarious act in modern-day WWE. His antics with the WWE 24/7 title back in 2019 were a massive hit with the fans and his clips were garnering millions of views on a regular basis on social media. Recently, he was engaged in a lengthy storyline with The Judgment Day and didn't disappoint fans this time either.

In an interview with Sports Illustrated three years ago, he had the following to say about his ability to make fans laugh:

“I can really make them laugh. I was doing something with Bray [Wyatt] one time, and Bray said, ‘It’s going to be hard because Truth’s going to make me laugh.’ So I said, ‘Don’t worry, I won’t do anything to make you laugh.’ And Bray said, ‘Just saying that made me laugh.’ My youngest is just like that. She has that ability to connect and make people laugh without even saying a word. I’m so thankful for my family." (H/T SI)

Although Truth never won the top title, he is one of the most decorated stars in the history of WWE. In addition to being a 54-time 24/7 Champion, he is also a former US Champion and a Hardcore Champion.

