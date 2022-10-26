Former United States Champion R-Truth made a surprise appearance on this week's episode of WWE NXT 2.0 during an in-ring segment between Wes Lee and Grayson Waller.

At Halloween Havoc, Lee captured the vacant NXT North American Championship in a ladder match that involved Von Wagner, Carmelo Hayes, Oro Mensah, and Nathan Frazer. Meanwhile, Waller collided in a losing effort against former Intercontinental Champion Apollo Crews in a Casket match.

Waller and Wes Lee were having a back-and-forth regarding their matches at the event when R-Truth's music played. He came out cosplaying The Joker, even holding a mask of the popular comic book villain in his hand.

He thought it was Halloween Havoc, not knowing that the event took place this past Saturday. After Grayson Waller told him, he laughed at the latter. Wes Lee then told Truth that Halloween Havoc had already taken place and that he won the North American Title at the event.

Truth then asked Waller what he won on the show, to which Wes Lee responded by saying that the Australian lost to Apollo Crews. After Grayson Waller tried to attack Truth, he ducked, and the former took a punch from Wes Lee.

The RAW star landed a few punches himself before sending the heel star crashing to the floor. Truth then stated that he will see the latter next week on NXT.

