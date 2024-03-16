R-Truth, Natalya, and other stars react to MVP looking almost unrecognizable in new look

Several wrestling personalities have reacted to MVP's brand-new look, which he recently shared on Instagram.

Montel Vontavious Porter has shaved off his facial hair. He looks almost unrecognizable in this new look and revealed the same on his official Instagram handle.

The photo received responses from a bunch of wrestlers and other personalities. Check out some of the reactions below:

Reactions to MVP's new look (via MVP's Instagram)

MVP talks about almost retiring before making WWE return in 2020

Porter made his big WWE return during the Men's Royal Rumble match in 2020. Unfortunately, the veteran didn't do much of note before being eliminated by Brock Lesnar.

In a recent chat with Chris Van Vliet, the former United States Champion spoke about his WWE return and seemed very grateful. Here's what he said:

"It's great to be here [in WWE]. It's funny. because I was telling a friend of mine a while back I was going to retire. I just wanted to come back so my son could see me and then I became a producer. Then the pandemic hit and [WWE asked], 'Hey can you help us out with talent?' Next thing you know all these years later, I'm having that mythical one more run. You hear the old, 'Man, if I get to New York, man, one more run, I got one more.' I'm getting that mythical one more run, so I'm very fortunate." [H/T WrestlingInc]

Porter was a mainstay on WWE TV back during the late 2000s. He did pretty well as a mid-card act but was never pushed as a top champion despite many fans calling for him to win the top prize. He is a former two-time United States Champion.

