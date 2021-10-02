R-Truth, Nia Jax, and numerous other WWE stars drafted during Talking Smack; tag-team split up? 

This week on WWE SmackDown, Night One of the 2021 Draft witnessed several big names and champions moving, including Roman Reigns and Charlotte Flair to SmackDown.

However, a large number of superstars were left out. While some of them may get drafted next Monday on RAW, the company announced more draft picks on the recent episode of Talking Smack.

Several superstars were drafted to the red brand. Multiple-time 24/7 Champion R-Truth, along with current champion Reggie, will remain on RAW. As will Akira Tozawa. Nia Jax has been drafted to RAW as well but there is no word as of yet about her friend-turned-foe Shayna Baszler.

Former Intercontinental Champion Apollo Crews, along with his henchman Commander Azeez, have also been moved to RAW.

Meanwhile, Toni Storm, who debuted on SmackDown will remain on the Blue brand. The tag team of Mansoor & Mustafa Ali will also be a staple of Friday nights going forward.

In case you haven't noticed, the tag team of Mace & T-Bar who received a bit of success after breaking off from RETRIBUTION has been split up. Mace has been drafted to SmackDown while his former partner will remain on RAW.

To this end, this is what the draft looks like:

Drafted to RAW

Nia Jax

Doudrop

Zelina Vega (move from Smackdown)

John Morrison

Reggie

R-Truth

Drake Maverick

T-Bar

Akira Tozawa

Alpha Academy (Chad Gable & Otis)

Apollo Crews and Azeez

Drafted to SmackDown

Toni Storm

Aliyah

Mace

Drew Gulak

Mansoor & Mustafa Ali

What does the future hold for these WWE superstars?

While there are some veterans amongst the list of those that were drafted during Talking Smack, it mostly features young talents.

Superstars such as Toni Storm, Piper Niven and Zelina Vega will bolster the women's division of their respective brands if utilized properly. Storm is a former NXT UK Women's Champion and while she has not featured regularly on television since she was called up, perhaps we can expect a change of scenario.

Also, Mace and T-Bar splitting up may indicate that they will undergo a change of gimmick or go back to being their original selves of Dominik Dijakovic and Dio Maddin respectively.

