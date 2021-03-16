R-Truth completes a trade to become a 50-time WWE 24/7 Champion

R-Truth traded some Stone Cold Steve Austin merchandise for the WWE 24/7 Championship in a bizarre turn of events on RAW.

Truth finally got his title back on this week's episode of Monday Night RAW, and is clearly happy to have his "baby" back in his arms. He completed the trade with Bad Bunny to become a 50-time 24/7 Champion.

Coming off his first-ever Grammy award win, Bad Bunny was strolling around backstage with Damian Priest when R-Truth came out of nowhere with an interesting proposal. Truth approached Priest and Bad Bunny cautiously with an interesting trade offer.

He was willing to part with almost all his Stone Cold Steve Austin merchandise, which he had in anticipation for "Austin 3:16 Day". The trade proposal included a Steve Austin action figure, lunch box, and a replica of the Steve Austin title belt in return for the 24/7 Championship.

It was a historic moment for R-Truth, as he now has half a century's worth of 24/7 Championship reigns under his belt. He truly is the greatest WWE 24/7 Champion of all-time.

What is next for R-Truth and the WWE 24/7 Championship?

Now that R-Truth has his "baby" back, questions will be raised about what is next for him and the belt. The norm surrounding the title usually sees R-Truth being chased by a horde of WWE Superstars eager to take the belt from him.

We can expect much of the same in the coming weeks, and perhaps Truth will lose the title a few times. Now that he has achieved the 50-time milestone, we can assume that WWE will push to make him the first 100-time champion.

There can be no denying the fact that no one looks as good with the WWE 24/7 Championship as R-Truth does. His record-breaking reigns will go down in WWE history as one of the greatest title runs of all-time.

That being said, the storyline surrounding the 24/7 Championship is getting a bit stale. Hopefully, WWE will let the title go out on a high note, perhaps retiring the belt after Truth achieves the 100-time milestone.