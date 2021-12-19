"I think he's the best" – RAW star says Roman Reigns is the face of the company

According to R-Truth, Roman Reigns is the best thing in WWE right now.

The Tribal Chief has been the focal point for over a year now, dominating SmackDown as the Universal Champion. He has accomplished a few milestones during his impressive reign, and it doesn't look like he'll be dropping the title anytime soon.

During a recent appearance on WWE After the Bell with Corey Graves, R-Truth heaped praise on Roman Reigns. He said The Head of the Table is the face of WWE, and he's glad that he got to spend time with him:

"I think he's the best thing we’ve got going on in the company right now. He's the face of the company, he's the man. I’m glad and fortunate to be able to spend time with him. He’s helped me out, not even at work but outside of work. To watch him grow into what he’s becoming, because he isn’t finished growing yet. What we’re seeing now is just the sprinkles on the cake that’s been baked, we ain’t even tasted it yet." (H/T Wrestling Inc.)

Roman Reigns will put his Universal Championship on the line against Brock Lesnar at WWE Day 1

Last Friday on SmackDown, the WWE Universe was treated to an unexpected turn. Roman Reigns fired Paul Heyman, his Special Counsel, and hit him with the Superman Punch.

With this move, Paul Heyman is no longer in The Bloodline. It came after Heyman confessed that he was protecting Roman from Brock Lesnar. The two giants will collide at WWE Day 1 for Universal Championship.

Only one man will walk out with the title. With WrestleMania not too far away, it's exciting to see how things will pan out in the coming months.

