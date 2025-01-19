R-truth plays hilarious birthday prank, includes major star

WWE Superstar R-Truth is among the most humorous stars on the roster. The veteran performer recently played a hilarious prank on his birthday by replacing himself with YouTube celebrity KSI.

The multi-time WWE 24/7 has a hilarious trait of getting confused with stars who appear to have physical similarities. Last month, he wished former World Champion Kurt Angle a happy birthday via an Instagram update. However, he used a picture of Chad Gable for the social media update.

R-Truth took to his X (fka Twitter) account earlier today to wish himself a happy 53rd birthday. In a hilarious post, the former World Tag Team Champion referred to himself as the GOAT and posted a picture of social media star KSI instead of one of his own.

"☝🏿I too would like to wish the goat @RonKillings a Happy Birthday🙌🏿!!🥳🎉🎁🎈🎂🎊and many many more! #whatsup #Forreal #thewhitealbum," he wrote.

Check out R-Truth's tweet below:

WWE Superstar R-Truth claims he kicked Damian Priest out of The Judgment Day

R-Truth was involved in a hilarious storyline with The Judgment Day, which saw him trying to convince the heel faction members to let him join them. However, it never happened and he joined forces with The Miz to reunite Awesome Truth instead.

During a recent episode of Chris Van Vliet's INSIGHT podcast, Truth joked about being a part of The Judgment Day. The two-time WWE United States Champion added he kicked Damien Priest out of the group. However, he claimed he was no longer associated with the stable and has made new friends:

"I'm in Judgment Day, man. I got so much stuff going on. [You're in Judgment Day?] Yeah, I'm the one that kicked Damian [Priest] out... Not no more, though. I'm not in there no more. I cut them loose, dawg. Got new friends now," he said.

Truth has not wrestled in over a month. His last in-ring appearance saw him defeat Pete Dunne in a singles match. It remains to be seen what plans WWE has for the veteran performer.

