"He’s so humble" – WWE veteran recalls Roman Reigns' kind gesture towards him in a bus

Former WWE United States Champion R-Truth heaped praise on Roman Reigns, stating that The Tribal Chief is a humble and helpful person.

Roman is the current face of WWE and the biggest star in the entire wrestling industry. He has been the focal point of WWE SmackDown ever since his return at SummerSlam last year.

During an interview with HOT 97, R-Truth recalled Roman Reigns offering him a spot on a tour bus before the latter got one of his own:

"He’s so humble. There's times that he’s helped me out, all kinds of ways, all around the spectrum. I’ve witnessed him help everybody out. His family and a lot of Samoans are like that, he’s helped out so many people. Me and him were on the road, like, from the time he came in with The Shield, we were linked together for some reason, and when he got that status and rose up, he insisted, he said ‘bro, I’m going to get a bus for us,’ and he already included me on the bus." (H/T Fightful)

Roman Reigns will collide with Brock Lesnar for the Universal Championship at WWE Day 1

The Head of the Table was originally supposed to defend his title against Sami Zayn at WWE's next pay-per-view event, Day 1. The match occurred prematurely on SmackDown last Friday after Zayn was coerced by Brock Lesnar.

At WWE Day 1, Lesnar and Reigns will cross paths once again. This will be a rematch from Crown Jewel, where Reigns emerged victorious after The Usos interfered and attacked Lesnar.

If he manages to survive The Beast Incarnate, his next target will be the winner of the upcoming men's Royal Rumble match. That's only if that person ends up picking him as their WrestleMania opponent.

