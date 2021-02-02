R-Truth reclaims the 24/7 Championship before WWE RAW

A true champion is someone who has a target on their back 24/7. In WWE, that true champion happens to be the cornerstone of R-Truth's 24/7 title picture.

After regaining the 24/7 title from Alicia Fox at the 2021 WWE Royal Rumble, Truth lost the championship to Peter Rosenberg. But as proven in the past, the two-time US Champion would stop at nothing to reclaim his baby, and so he did earlier tonight.

R-Truth recaptures the WWE 24/7 Championship on The Michael Kay Show

Celebrating his historic title win on the recent edition of the Michael Kay Show, Peter Rosenberg revealed that his dream was to win a title that would put his name in the record book. However, he wouldn't get to celebrate much longer, courtesy of an interruption by R-Truth and a WWE official accompanying him.

We have a new WWE 24/7 Champion, as @RonKillings has defeated @Rosenbergradio on The Michael Kay Show on YES. pic.twitter.com/rQcHCLssmN — YES Network (@YESNetwork) February 1, 2021

R-Truth would proceed to pin Rosenberg during the live broadcast of The Michael Kay Show, ending his reign in less than 24 hours. This win marked the beginning of R-Truth's 48th run as the 24/7 Champion.

R-Truth and the 24/7 Championship

Ever since the introduction of the title in question, R-Truth has been linked to it. Over the span of over a year and a half, he has defended the title against all odds.

The championship has been defended inside of a plane, on a golf court, outside Rob Gronkowski's house, in Elias' recording studio, etc. With such a stipulation, the possibilities are endless.

So far, Truth has exchanged the 24/7 Championship against the likes of Rob Gronkowski, Kane, Jinder Mahal, Angel Garza, Drake Maverick, and many others.

Advertisement

this hurts in several ways https://t.co/6YnEgD4fMu — Peter Rosenberg (@Rosenbergradio) February 1, 2021

With every loss, Truth gets closer to becoming a 50-time champion. Will he achieve this historic feat on tonight's edition of WWE RAW? This question will be answered shortly.