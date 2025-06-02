R-Truth release could backfire on WWE, 21-time champion says

R-Truth surprisingly announced on June 1 that he is departing WWE. Stevie Richards, a 21-time Hardcore Champion, thinks the company's decision to let the popular star go could have long-term consequences.
Truth featured prominently on WWE television before his exit. On May 24, the 53-year-old lost to John Cena in a high-profile match at Saturday Night's Main Event. He also suffered a defeat against JC Mateo on the May 30 episode of SmackDown.
On The Stevie Richards Show, Richards explained why WWE management might regret Truth's exit:
"To fire somebody that literally has the biggest public outcry that I've ever seen, not only as a wrestler but as my life as a wrestling fan going back to 10 years old, and not even knowing why my favorite wrestler got released, this here is the worst of the worst, and I feel like maybe this could backfire on them." [15:23 – 15:45]
Dominik Mysterio made an outrageous comment recently. More details HERE
R-Truth was a beloved figure among co-workers and fans. He held several WWE titles, including the United States Championship twice and the 24/7 Championship 54 times.
Stevie Richards on WWE stars possibly joining AEW after R-Truth's exit
Bryan Danielson (fka Daniel Bryan), Cope (fka Edge), and Jon Moxley (fka Dean Ambrose) are among the biggest names to join AEW after leaving WWE.
Following R-Truth's exit, Stevie Richards thinks more WWE stars might consider letting their contracts expire to join AEW:
"Maybe other people will preemptively not renew their contract, and now AEW's gonna get an influx of people that says, 'If you're gonna do it to that guy, I'm not gonna let you do it to me,' or [some wrestlers might] even peel back and not try to kill themselves for the company anymore, which that's what the corporate part of the company wants. Work two to three or four times harder for less money, or else you're gonna be another R-Truth." [15:46 – 16:12]
In the same episode, Richards speculated whether Truth's friendship with former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon might have contributed to his departure.
Please credit The Stevie Richards Show and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.