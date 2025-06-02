R-Truth release could backfire on WWE, 21-time champion says

R-Truth surprisingly announced on June 1 that he is departing WWE. Stevie Richards, a 21-time Hardcore Champion, thinks the company's decision to let the popular star go could have long-term consequences.

Ad

Truth featured prominently on WWE television before his exit. On May 24, the 53-year-old lost to John Cena in a high-profile match at Saturday Night's Main Event. He also suffered a defeat against JC Mateo on the May 30 episode of SmackDown.

On The Stevie Richards Show, Richards explained why WWE management might regret Truth's exit:

"To fire somebody that literally has the biggest public outcry that I've ever seen, not only as a wrestler but as my life as a wrestling fan going back to 10 years old, and not even knowing why my favorite wrestler got released, this here is the worst of the worst, and I feel like maybe this could backfire on them." [15:23 – 15:45]

Ad

Trending

Dominik Mysterio made an outrageous comment recently. More details HERE

Ad

R-Truth was a beloved figure among co-workers and fans. He held several WWE titles, including the United States Championship twice and the 24/7 Championship 54 times.

Stevie Richards on WWE stars possibly joining AEW after R-Truth's exit

Bryan Danielson (fka Daniel Bryan), Cope (fka Edge), and Jon Moxley (fka Dean Ambrose) are among the biggest names to join AEW after leaving WWE.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Following R-Truth's exit, Stevie Richards thinks more WWE stars might consider letting their contracts expire to join AEW:

"Maybe other people will preemptively not renew their contract, and now AEW's gonna get an influx of people that says, 'If you're gonna do it to that guy, I'm not gonna let you do it to me,' or [some wrestlers might] even peel back and not try to kill themselves for the company anymore, which that's what the corporate part of the company wants. Work two to three or four times harder for less money, or else you're gonna be another R-Truth." [15:46 – 16:12]

Ad

In the same episode, Richards speculated whether Truth's friendship with former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon might have contributed to his departure.

Please credit The Stevie Richards Show and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Danny Hart Danny Hart is a journalist who has been reporting on pro wrestling (WWE) at Sportskeeda since 2017. He grew up as a massive fan of football/soccer and wrestling, leading him to pursue a career in sports journalism.



Before assuming his current role, Hart worked as a football writer at Goal.com between 2009 and 2016. He prides himself on writing original content that is fact-based and highly accurate. Hart thoroughly proofreads his work before submitting it and relies only on credible sources for information.



Hart’s favorite pro wrestler is The Undertaker. He admires the 2022 WWE Hall of Famer’s ability to reinvent his character and remain relevant across his decades-long career. If given the keys to WWE’s creative department, he would bring back The Phenom for a farewell bout against AJ Styles in a stadium full of fans. Not only that, but he would love to have the multi-time world champion’s greatest rivals seated at ringside for the spectacle.



When not watching and covering sports, Hart enjoys long-distance running, playing video games, and listening to audiobooks and podcasts. Know More