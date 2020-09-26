R-Truth was recently a guest on The Go Home Show podcast. During the interview, the 39-time WWE 24/7 Champion opened up about the 24/7 Championship, Vince McMahon, Brock Lesnar and a whole lot more.

R-Truth on backstage bet regarding whether he could get Brock Lesnar to break character and laugh

R-Truth also spoke about his segment with Brock Lesnar. Truth said that there was a backstage bet regarding whether he could get Brock Lesnar to break character and laugh, which was why Lesnar wasn't informed about what Truth would be saying ahead of the segment:

I remember man, when we were talking about it, when they gave me my promo and they were like 'well, kinda don't want you to go do the promo, we want you to do your thing and make Brock laugh'. I said, what. They're like 'yeah, we all kinda got a bet, a bet that some say you can't, some say you can, we're going to see if you make Brock laugh. So, we're not going to tell Brock what you're going to say'.

I said, man, I think The Beast needs to know what I'm going to say before I go. He says, 'Bro, come on, help us with this bet.' That was the bet, man, to get Brock to laugh.

R-Truth gave more details about the segment including the moment he knew he had Brock Lesnar as well as what Brock Lesnar told him backstage afterward:

I don't know if you can watch that back and tell, I knew Brock was going to laugh when the build up was coming, the build up was coming, and I could tell, he was like 'where's he going with this?', I knew i had him once I saw the eye connection and he looked at me where I was going with it and when Brock laughed, I did all I could to not laugh with him because the whole moment was there. Paul was there with the facial expression. Brock was there laughing. I was there with the delivery of what I wanted to say and it was just there. I did all I could, man, to hold it in. And that was probably one of my most achievable, conquering moments right there. When we got to the back, Brock was still laughing and he was like, ' Dude, we gotta do something together. I don't know how we gotta do it but we gotta do something together and it has to work'. I'll do anything with Brock. The combination just worked.

R-Truth is currently in his 39th reign as WWE 24/7 Champion.

