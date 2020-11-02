R-Truth reveals his favorite thing about the 24/7 Championship

R-Truth joined D-Von Dudley on TableTalk w/D-Von to discuss hearing he would be part of the 24/7 Championship segments, as well as his favorite thing about the title and being a 42-time champion.

R-Truth is the first WWE Superstar and probably the only WWE Superstar that comes to mind when discussing the 24/7 Championship. It should come as no surprise that Ron Killings himself has a very intimate relationship with the title, beginning from its inception. Truth spoke about initially finding out about his involvement with the title.

"I was told the day before and knew nothing else about it. That night, they explained it to me, and still, the concept hasn't run with me yet, but I think it was developing over time by itself. I don't force anything. The universe and energy create what you need and what you got to have. It suits you up, so I let that become what it was going to be."

R-Truth "can still go" in the wrestling ring

R-Truth has held the title for a total of 250 days during his 42-time championship reign and spoke about what he likes most about the title.

"What I like about this whole thing is [the fans] see so much wrestling on TV. They get so many matches. They don't get that 24/7 s--t, and when they do get a chance to see me, I still can go; I'm still a bad ass in the ring. I just haven't put it down yet."

The WWE introduced the title last year, with many pro-wrestling fans and members of the WWE Universe viewing it as a cheap rip-off of the old Hardcore Championship. However, R-Truth has taken the title to whole new level.

R-Truth has defended against athletes such as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Rob Gronkowski and the Boston Celtics' Enes Kanter, yet his favorite moment with the championship was with a fellow professional wrestler.

"Top of my head, I would definitely say Drake's [Maverick] honeymoon. The tarmac, the golf course."

No matter who he wrestles and the weird segments he is a part of, there can be no denying that R-Truth has taken the 24/7 title to a whole new level and will continue to do so for many more reigns to come.