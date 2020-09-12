R-Truth reveals how he made Brock Lesnar break character in the WWE ring

Brock Lesnar is known for being a very serious wrestler in the WWE ring that no one would want to get on the wrong side of. However, there are very few wrestlers like R-Truth. Thus, there was a time when R-Truth came to the ring on WWE RAW and made Brock Lesnar burst out laughing, breaking character completely.

During his recent interview on TalkSPORT, R-Truth talked about how he planned to see if he could make Brock Lesnar break character and laugh while in the middle of the WWE ring.

R-Truth on how he made Brock Lesnar laugh in the WWE ring

R-Truth revealed that before his segment with Paul Heyman and Brock Lesnar on WWE RAW, Heyman revealed that there was a bet that he could not make Lesnar laugh.

He said ‘Truth, you’re a funny a guy and we have a bet that you won’t be able to make Brock laugh. I think you can, but they don’t think you can. So just wing it, we’re just going to wing it out there.

At first, R-Truth was intimidated and wanted to tell Brock Lesnar the promo before going out. However, once in the ring, R-Truth delivered and made Brock Lesnar break out laughing. Lesnar was also happy with the WWE segment and told R-Truth that they needed to do something together backstage in WWE.

I said ‘Paul, come on,’ and he said ‘The only thing you’ve got to say is you’re going to throw him over the top rope, we’re going to wing it out there, you’re going to make Brock laugh.’Once Brock came in I’m like… ‘Damn, I think we should tell Brock what we’re going to say, you know [laughs]. It’s Brock Lesnar! Let’s tell Brock. I don’t want him to be surprised!’ But Paul was like ‘This is going to be great.’

I remember the moment we’re in the ring and I’m going on and on, making stuff up in my head and going on and on, and I saw when Brock looked at me with that look of ‘what the hell is he talking about?’ because I’m just babbling. I knew right then I had him. I did all I could to hold myself from laughing when I saw Brock bust out laughing because of Paul Heyman’s facial expression. The magic just went on man, it kept going on. And after that segment was over, we’re in the back and Brock was still laughing. He said ‘Bro, we got to do something together. There’s something there. I don’t know what it is, but there’s something there.’

