R-Truth's WWE return could be a work, thinks veteran (Exclusive)

R-Truth returning to WWE just a few days after being let go by the Stamford-based promotion has surprised fans. Now they are questioning whether it was even unplanned. According to veteran journalist Bill Apter, the whole thing might just have been a work.

R-Truth seemingly went through a character overhaul after his return, settling into a new role as Ron Killings and ditching the comedy act he had earlier. While the storyline does make sense to a certain extent, his sudden release and rehiring after public backlash have raised eyebrows about whether WWE was actually listening to fans and rehiring the veteran. Bill Apter, for one, can see the situation being planned ahead instead of a backstep.

Speaking on The Wrestling Time Machine hosted by Mac Davis, the legendary journalist stated:

"I think no matter what they say, that they worked the boys, we talked about it on our last show how hard it is to do that. I remember Teddy saying that you know they just don't tell anybody. They played it really well. Do I think personally it's a work? I do. But then again there's that part where Nick Khan talked to R-Truth, if it wasn't a work, made a deal with him." [2:38 onwards]

Check out his comments in the video below:

WWE legend wants Ron Killings to feud with John Cena

Considering Ron Killings' storyline with John Cena before he was let go by the company, World Wrestling Entertainment legend Bubba Ray Dudley thinks it makes sense for the two to tussle again.

Speaking on Busted Open, the WWE Hall of Famer talked about how Killings could ideally be booked to win the World Title after squaring off with Cena. He said:

"To me, if you're going to catch the lightning in the bottle, the idea is to use it all the way up to a World Championship match with John Cena. That's the payoff I want to see. Put the strap [title] on Ron Killings or not, we can debate that all day long."

As of now, it remains to be seen what is next for Ron Killings in WWE.

