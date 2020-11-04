R-Truth is one of the most entertaining Superstars in WWE, who can make the best out of any situation and put smiles on the faces of fans. The veteran WWE Superstar has made the 24/7 Championship his own and brought a lot of laughs along the way.

R-Truth is currently in his second run with WWE having re-joined the company in 2008 after a short spell between 1999 and 2002. In his first stint with WWE, R-Truth was on a developmental contract with the company before being moved to the main roster.

R-Truth on wanting to quit WWE; who made him stay

While appearing on The New Day's Feel The Power podcast, R-Truth revealed that he was frustrated in his first reign in WWE and that he wanted to quit the company. The 42-time WWE 24/7 Champion revealed that he was in WWE's developmental system for nine months and was discouraged.

He said that he was questioning his decisions as he was not the "big wrestling star" that he wanted to be and that he wanted to quit. R-Truth revealed that he told Bruce Prichard, Terry Golden and Kevin Kelly that he was quitting and did not want to re-sign. He then revealed how Road Dogg convinced him to stay in the company:

"Wasn’t nothing paying off, showing, nothing and Road Dogg came to the TV taping and saw me rap, go down. I think I wrestled Jerry Lawler that night and when I came back to the locker room, two or three guys were like, ‘Hey man, Road Dogg was asking about you.’ I’m like, ‘Road Dogg with DX?’ They’re like, ‘Yeah.’ I’m like, ‘Okay cool.’ Got in the locker room and we all know Road Dogg. Road Dogg came right up to my face, ‘Was that you out there rapping that? Doing that dance and rapping to the ring?’ I was like, ‘Yeah.’ He said, ‘You wanna be my tag partner?’ I said, ‘What? Wrestle on TV?’ He’s like, ‘Yeah.’ I’m like, ‘Man, I’m about to quit man.’ He said, ‘Quit!?’ I said, ‘Yeah man. Bruh, I don’t think this is for me. I think I bit off more than I can chew.’ He said, ‘I’ll tell you what, I know you’re discouraged, you’ve been going.’ He said, ‘If you give me one month, I’ll have you on TV.’ I’m like, ‘Alright, I’ll give you one month.’" (H/T Post Wrestling)

He said that in under a month, R-Truth made it to the main roster and made his debut on RAW. He debuted on the Red brand alongside Road Dogg in November 2000, where he wrestled under the ring name K-Kwik. A year later, R-Truth was released by WWE, and he went on to wrestle with TNA before returning to WWE in 2008.

R-Truth has won a few mid-card titles, while also winning the tag team title once.